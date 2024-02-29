Home Infographics Philippines lags in 2023 Global Retail Development Index
Philippines lags in 2023 Global Retail Development Index
The Philippines placed 41st out of 44 emerging markets with a score of 41.1 out of 100 in the latest edition of the biennial Global Retail Development Index (GRDI) by global management consulting ﬁrm A.T. Kearney. The index evaluates the attractiveness of countries to retailers based on multiple factors such as economic health, government policy, and consumer behavior.