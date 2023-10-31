Home Infographics Philippines one of the worst countries for women in Asia
Philippines one of the worst countries for women in Asia
In the fourth edition of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index, the Philippines dropped by 60 notches to 121st out of 177 countries with score of 0.612 (1 is best). The index measures women’s well-being based on the dimensions of women inclusion, justice, and security. The Philippines scored below the East Asia and the Paciﬁc region’s average score of 0.671 as well as global average score of 0.650. It was the second-worst country for women in the East and Southeast Asian region after Myanmar.