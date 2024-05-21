How well does the Philippines balance energy needs with environmental sustainability?

The Philippines fell by two notches to 72nd spot out of 126 countries* in the 2023 World Energy Trilemma Index by the World Energy Council. The report takes a look on the countries’ energy systems in terms of their performance in balancing the “trilemma” of ensuring energy security, providing access to affordable energy, and achieving environmental sustainability. The country scored 56.9 out of 100 and placed the fourth lowest in the East and Southeast Asia region.