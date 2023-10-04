Philippines drops in property rights ranking

The Philippines slipped two places to 85th out of 125 countries after scoring 4.396 (out of 10) in the 2023 edition of the International Property Rights Index (IPRI) by think tank Property Rights Alliance. The index presents the state of property rights in countries using three components: legal and political environment, physical property rights, and intellectual property rights. The Philippines scored below the 5.211 global average. It also lagged among its peers in the region. This was the lowest ranking of the country since placing 88th out of 122 countries in 2011.