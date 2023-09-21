Home Infographics Philippines slips in Global Attractiveness Index
The Philippines slid a notch to 74th out of 146 countries in the Global Attractiveness Index (GAI) 2023, produced by The European House – Ambrosetti. The index measures the attractiveness of countries using four indicators: dynamicity, sustainability, growth expectations, and conﬂict exposure. The country got an overall GAI score of 37.4 with an attractiveness category of “medium-low.”