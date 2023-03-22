Philippines still 2nd most impacted by terrorism in Asia-Pacific

On a scale from 0 to 10 (10 being most impacted), the Philippines’ overall score improved to 6.328 in the 2023 edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) by the Institute for Economics and Peace. It was also higher than the 1.833 average score of the region. The country’s rank went down by a notch to 18th out of 163 countries in the index. Despite this, the Philippines remained the second highest in Asia-Paciﬁc after Myanmar (9th overall). The GTI analyzes the impact of terrorism of the countries based on four factors: total number of terrorist incidents, fatalities, injuries, and hostages.