How the hunger experienced in the Philippines compares with regional peers

The Philippines placed 69th out of 121 countries with a score of 14.8 and a “moderate” level of hunger in the 2022 edition of the Global Hunger Index (GHI) jointly published by international humanitarian organization Concern Worldwide and German nongovernmental development and humanitarian aid organization Welthungerhilfe. The GHI measures and tracks hunger at global, regional, and national levels with the scores based on the values of four component indicators, namely: undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality. The Philippines’ score was below the global score of 18.2. However, this was above the East and Southeast Asia average score of 8.2.