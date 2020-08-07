Indigenous Peoples file 26th petition vs. Anti-Terrorism Law at SC

Indigenous People (IP) and Moro leaders went to the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday to file the 26th petition against Republic Act 1147, better known as the Anti-Terrrorism Act.

AkoBakwit chairperson Samira Gutoc-Tomawis and 14 others filed a petition to repeal the Anti-Terrrorism Act or Republic Act 11479. The petitioners are leaders from various IP and Moro groups including Kalipunan ng mga Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas (KATRIBU), the Cordillera People’s Alliance (CPA), SANDUGO Alliance of Moro and Indigenous People for Self-Determination, and the Moro-Christian People Alliance (MCPA). The Sultan of Marawi and Lumad representatives were also named as petitioners.

They said in their petition for certiorari and prohibition dated Aug. 7 that they want the High Court to issue a decision declaring the Anti-Terrroism act as “null and void, for being unconstitutional.”

The respondents include the Anti-Terrorism Council, members of Congress, and members of the Cabinet.

The petition also wants the SC to “prohibit the respondent and all persons acting on the basis of Republic Act. No. 11479 from implementing the said law.”

The Anti-Terrorism Act was signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte last July as a measure that will strengthen the provisions of the Human Security Act of 2007. Critics warn that some provisions of the law will affect the human rights enshrined in the Constitution. — Gilliam M. Cortez









