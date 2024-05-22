By Chloe Mari A. Hufana

THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said the five Filipinos on board the Singapore Airlines that hit “extreme turbulence” and made an emergency landing in Thailand are now hospitalized in Bangkok.

“Regarding the query on the five Filipinos affected in the SQ Flight 321, we received information from BKPE that they are still in a hospital in Bangkok. Our Embassy is in touch with them,” DFA Spokesperson Teresita C. Daza told BusinessWorld in a WhatsApp message.

The Department of Migrant Workers’ office in Singapore is working with the Philippine Embassy in Singapore, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport authorities, and airline officials to determine the medical status of the five Filipinos.

The flight was enroute to Singapore from London when it encountered “sudden extreme turbulence” 10 hours into its flight, forcing an emergency landing.

A British man died, while 79 passengers were injured.