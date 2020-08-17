Huawei unveils ICT certification program

Huawei, an information and communications technology (ICT) company, unveiled an ICT certification program open to both students and professionals in the industry.

The Huawei Asia Pacific ICT Certification Program, which covers 100 certification exams in 22 technical fields, addresses the gap between industry skills demand and talent supply. With the increasing interest in cloud computing, big data, the Internet of things, and artificial intelligence, the workforce must continue upskilling to catch up with the demands of the industry.

Aside from the certification program, Huawei has partnerships with educational institutions, including De La Salle University and Cebu Technological University in the Philippines, in offering ICT courses and training for its students. Since 2015, the Chinese tech company has been holding an annual competition to promote talent development among students around the world.

“As enterprises redefine their job requirements, this new ICT landscape will leave us with an estimated shortage of about five million professionals. We aim to globally develop two million ICT professionals over the next five years to match high demand for skilled workers,” said Michael MacDonald, chief digital officer and executive consultant of Huawei Asia Pacific, during the Huawei Asia Pacific ICT Talent Forum 2020 this August.

This year, Huawei plans to partner with more than 200 educational institutions and train 10,000 ICT certification students in the Asia Pacific region. “The ICT talent ecosystem is Huawei’s long-term strategy,” said Mr. MacDonald, who added that Huawei will work with universities and authorized training partners to help students and ICT practitioners become more competitive in their careers.

The ICT certification program runs from August 4 to November 30. — Mariel Alison L. Aguinaldo









