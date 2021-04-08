House panel approves consolidated bill on creative industry dev’t

​

A HOUSE panel approved Thursday consolidated legislation that will set up programs to develop the creative industries.

At a hearing, the Special Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts approved the committee report on the substitute bill consolidating House Bills (HB) 4692, 6476 and 8101.

In 2019 the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) laid out a goal to make the Philippines the leading creative economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations by 2030. The Creative Economy Council of the Philippines also created a road map to guide the creative sector to boost its contribution to the economy.

“Without the fundamental legislative reform that rationalizes government support to the creative industry, there is little to no chance that the road map as charted by the DTI and the Council could succeed,” the panel’s chairman, Representative Christopher V.P. de Venecia, said in his explanatory note for HB 8101.

The proposed law will establish a council responsible for promoting the development of creative content and protecting the works from intellectual property rights encroachment.

Creative industries produce cultural, artistic, and innovative goods, products, and services.

The following creative industries are covered: traditional cultural expressions; music and the performing arts; architecture and interior services; animation and digitized creative content; audio-visual, broadcast and interactive media; cultural sites; visual arts; and others as may be determined by the council. — Gillian M. Cortez