THE HOUSE of Representatives approved on Wednesday a bill that would authorize lawmakers to form an oversight committee to discuss the needs of the education sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The chamber approved House Bill 10308 or the proposed Congressional Oversight Committee on Education Act on second reading.

The proposed committee will be tasked with reviewing, assessing, and recommending courses of action to the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and other related agencies for three years.

House Deputy Majority Leader Xavier Jesus D. Romualdo proposed amendments to include a new section requiring the committee report to include a roadmap with clear key performance indicators that will address the education crisis.

The measure has been supported by the private sector-led Philippine Business for Education.

A Senate counterpart bill is pending at the committee level. — Russell Louis C. Ku