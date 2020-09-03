Here’s the beef

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse goes into micro-catering

By Joseph L. Garcia, Reporter

I RECEIVED two boxes last week, and opening them opened new doors for me in the kitchen.

The boxes, which contained a Roast Beef Sandwich Kit and a T-Bone Kit, are part of the delivery menu from Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, offered online, from desserts and appetizers at about P500 each, to a full-blown kit with all the bells and whistles (including drinks, two appetizers, and either bread or chips) at almost P6,000. They come from a steakhouse that began in 2004 in chic Park Avenue in New York, based on the decades-long tradition from former Peter Luger (another storied steakhouse) when its former head waiter, Wolfgang Zweiner, opened his own. The Philippine branch started operation in 2016 at Resorts World.

The boxes also form part of the restaurant’s latest venture: a micro-catering service that aims to serve two to 10 people (in pre-pandemic times, they could serve more). With a minimum catering charge of about 6% attached to menu prices, one can have the experience of Wolfgang’s in your very own home. This can include waiting staff, tableware, and a personal chef to cook in one’s home kitchen (the additions would increase the price from P488 to P988 per head, depending on the package one orders). One can choose from set menus which include wine, specialty cocktails, canapés, and more; from the a la carte menu; or have a set menu created according to one’s budget.

Finally, for a party big (or special enough), the restaurant rolls along the mobile kitchen for you: a steak truck, with a fully equipped kitchen. “There’s something special about seeing the truck come to your house, and then have the team cook for you and your family,” said Raymund Magdaluyo, Managing Partner of Wolfgang’s in the Philippines, during a webinar last week.

As for the food: the roast beef in the sandwich was red, aggressive, with a masculine firmness and forward flavor. It was topped with cheese, and the sourdough’s pillowy chew was an excellent counterpoint to the beef’s strength. I dipped it in the beef au jus, and the first bite drove me into a frenzy. I bit and chewed and swallowed that sandwich as if I hadn’t eaten in days. Oddly enough, it was as if I could hear the din of a lunch crowd with each bite. Savoring it was no problem: the beef’s flavor stood out more than well enough despite the wild way in which it was consumed.

The steak was a different animal. It was as big, if not bigger than my face. I rendered the two slabs of bacon that came with it (though I found out later that these were meant to be appetizers), and seared the steak in its fat. Well — I can’t quite judge fairly for myself if it was good, seeing as I made it myself. During the webinar, Wolfgang’s executive chef Chris Oronce was asked if the steaks for delivery were idiot-proof. He laughed at the question, then adopting a serious tone, he said, “We provide our customers with the proper cooking procedures,” he said. He meant the little cards in the box with instructions, which I merely gave a cursory look. “We try to explain to the customers the easiest way possible. Whatever equipment they have, it’s also possible. But to have the same effect — it’s a 50/50 chance to it. You really have to have experience when cooking steaks, especially when they’re as thick as ours.” Well – I think I made a passable effort, with a bit of a crust on the meat and a doneness crossing from rare to medium rare. The meat tasted aggressive, with a bit of a sharpness in its taste (probably from the dry-aging for more than 25 days) and an overall tender texture.

If I could do it, so could you. After I finished with the meal, I sat on my couch, trembling slightly, and smiling. I felt as if I had done something decent people shouldn’t have been doing while the sun was up.

“You know what our customers love? They don’t have to dress up. They could just be in their pajamas, or whatever. I think that’s when they feel they’re special, when they can eat Wolfgang’s steaks while in their house clothes,” said Mr. Magdaluyo. “It doesn’t need to be expensive. I really feel that especially during our times, special occasions have to be celebrated.”

For bookings, visit https://delivery.wolfgangssteakhouse.ph/catering, send an e-mail to catering@wolfgangssteakhouse.phL, or call Wolfgang's Steakhouse Catering at 0917-702-8913.










