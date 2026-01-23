An expert said on Thursday that women’s healthcare in the Philippines lags five years behind other Southeast Asian countries, raising concerns about accessibility and awareness.

“The healthcare industry here, particularly women’s health, has so much potential to be filled and to be so much opportunity for growth and also for development,” Carol Joanna Violago-Olivarez, founder and chief executive officer of Eluvo Health, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

“We’re already five years behind our Southeast Asian neighbors and global institutions. It’s just a matter of bringing in what’s there already and putting it here,” she added.

Data from the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index Year 4 Global Report revealed that the Philippines ranked 109th out of 141 countries, scoring 45 points. This is a 3-point decline on the year-over-year score index.

In the East and Southeast Asian region, Taiwan ranked the highest globally with 68 points, followed by Singapore with 64 points. Japan and Vietnam trailed behind with 62 points.

The global index aims to measure women’s health through five categories, including preventive care, emotional health, opinions of health and safety, basic needs, and individual health.

The Philippines scored 16 points in preventive care, 57 points in emotional health, 75 points in opinions of health and safety, 30 points in basic needs, and 71 points in individual health.

“I would say that our experience in training, when it comes to our exposure in public hospitals and private hospitals… I feel that the level of our expertise is very much at par with international,” Ms. Olivarez said.

“There’s so much potential for us because we have the best compassionate healthcare providers in the world,” she added.

The awareness and accessibility in women’s health are linked to the country’s culture as a conservative nation, with over 80% of the population identifying as Catholic.

“It goes back to the idea that women came from that perception that you only need to get checked when you’re pregnant. In fact, it shouldn’t be even reactive,” she said. “We should be getting ourselves checked because that’s how we empower ourselves.”

“I have to say, this is even something that we don’t fully touch up on during our training. The community awareness, training, and also culture,” she added.

Eluvo Health

Eluvo Health clinic, launched on Thursday, aims to address the gaps in women’s health and how Filipinas receive their wellness needs.

“Eluvo is for the modern women who want to be the best that they can be and who takes control of their health,” Ms. Olivarez said.

“Even from the design…we want it to be something that women are proud to go to. Like, you’re not embarrassed to go,” she added. “It’s like, I’m going here because I’m this level of wealth, this is me taking control of my health.”

The clinic offers services including fertility, maternal health, family planning, sexual health, and hormone health, among others, ranging from P3,000 to P90,000.

In Q2 of 2026, Eluvo will open its second branch in Quezon City and a third branch in Makati by Q3 to Q4.— Almira Louise S. Martinez