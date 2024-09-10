By Patricia B. Mirasol, Producer

Health experts convened in a September 9 event, co-organized by the French Embassy in the Philippines and CFI Media Development, to launch the Media for One Health project.

One Health is an approach that recognizes the connection between the health of people and the health of animals and our shared environment.

At least 61% of human pathogens are from zoonotic diseases (or diseases transmitted between vertebrate animals and humans), according to Dr. Vicente Y. Belizario, Jr., president of the Philippine Academic Consortium for Public Health.

“Increasing international travel and trade, [as well as] the expansion of human populations into new geographic areas,” have contributed to the quicker and wider spread of diseases, he said.

One health as an approach requires the mobilization of multiple sectors and disciplines, given that it also encompasses issues such as antibiotic resistance and food safety and security.

One such city that already applies the concept is Parañaque, according to Dr. Amado A. Antonio III, veterinarian IV of the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry’s Animal Health and Welfare Division.

“In Parañaque, the city veterinarian’s office directly collaborates with the city health office, so when there’s a rabies case in the city, it’s immediately reported to the city vet, who reports it to the city health office,” he said.

“We still need to strengthen this approach for national interests,” Mr. Antonio added, “especially for emerging and re-emerging diseases.”

Former health secretary Dr. Manuel M. Dayrit remarked that describing the implementation of One Health as complex would be an understatement.

“In a world where there’s a crisis in every silo, how do we focus people’s attention on one health?” he asked at the event.

“Who among the line agencies is going to take the lead?” he added. “How will they unify their approach [and broadcast this] all the way to community channels?”

Communication is key to the success of One Health, Mr. Belizario said.

“In the public sector, we want disease control…When we protect one, we help protect all,” he said.

Schistosomiasis

One such disease that has low awareness – leading to rampant misdiagnosis – is the parasitic disease schistosomiasis, Mr. Belizario said.

According to the World Health Organization, schistosomiasis is especially prevalent in poor communities without access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation.

Transmission can occur when people bathe or swim in freshwater sources with feces or urine that contain parasite eggs.

Chronic liver damage and seizures are among the complications one can get from the disease.

Agriculture is not largely modernized in the Philippines, Mr. Belizario pointed out.

“There’s still the use of the farmer’s best friend – the carabao [water buffalo],” he said.

“Carabaos are a major supplier of schistosomiasis japonicum [an infectious agent of schistosomiasis],” he said. “For as long as the carabaos are being used…schistosomiasis is never ever going to be eliminated.”