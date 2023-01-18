KONSULTAMD, a health app that connects AC Health’s healthcare provider network and Globe’s digital solution ecosystem, offers a diabetes screening package for individuals who are suspected to have diabetes or are experiencing its symptoms.

The all-in-one screening package includes at-home lab tests necessary in the screening for diabetes: fasting blood sugar, complete blood count, creatine, lipid profile, urinalysis, and HBA1c (or glycated hemoglobin). It also includes a video consultation with a doctor for the interpretation of the said lab tests.

“We recognize the difficulties many people experience in finding the right tools to address their health problems. So we are helping them take the first step in achieving a healthier lifestyle,” said Cholo A. Tagaysay, KonsultaMD chief executive officer, in a Jan. 11 press statement.

“This new offer is perfect for those who may be at risk of diabetes or are experiencing symptoms consistent with diabetes,” he added.

The package is P3,999 and comes with a one-month unlimited Concierge access, which is a service within the app where a customer representative handles all appointments and bookings. Input the code KMDDiabetes on the app’s homepage to talk to a customer representative.