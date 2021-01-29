Health department reports 1,849 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health on Friday reported 1,849 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 521,413.

The death toll rose by 48 to 10,600, while the number of recoveries increased by 177 to 475,756, the health department said in a bulletin.

There are 35,048 active cases, 2.9% of which are critical, 85% are mild, 9.5% did not show symptoms, 2.2% are severe, and 0.46 are considered “moderate.”

Quezon City reported the highest number of cases at 99, followed by the province of Rizal at 83, the City of Manila at 78, Bulacan at 69, and Cavite at 66.

The health department said 11 case duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, six patients recovered.

The agency said eight labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on Jan. 28. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza