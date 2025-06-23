THE Department of Agriculture’s (DA) P27.7-billion farm-to-market bridges program has received approval from the Economy and Development Council, which is chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

The project involves the construction of 300 modular steel-panel bridges and will be financed through Official Development Assistance from France, the DA said in a statement.

Of the total project cost, P22.15 billion will come from loans while P5.54 billion will come from the National Government budget.

The 300 farm-to-market bridges — consisting of four standard single-lane and 296 extra-wide single-lane spans — will have a combined length of 11,400.9 linear meters.

The bridges, which will improve the connectivity of farm-to-market roads, will rise in 52 provinces across 15 regions, “prioritizing areas with strong agricultural potential but limited road connectivity,” the DA said.

“The project is intended to promote more balanced regional development and strengthen the physical link between farming communities and local and regional markets,” it added.

Of the 1,428 proposed bridge sites submitted by local government units, the top 300 were selected based on a prioritization framework developed by the DA’s Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering.

The program is set for implementation between 2026 and 2029, “with construction expected to proceed on schedule,” the DA said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza