One hundred food delivery riders in Cebu dismissed by Grab Philippines on June 28 for alleged fraud have sought their reinstatement by the Labor department.

In a statement, the riders, led by labor group Kapatiran sa Dalawang Gulong, urged the agency to start the research and investigation to create policy standards to protect the gig workers.

The Labor department earlier said it would create a technical working group that will look at the plight of food riders after Foodpanda Philippines suspended 100 delivery riders in Davao City for 10 years allegedly for planning a protest against the company’s wage policy in July.

Grab Philippines said it would look at the matter. The company said the workers were fired for availing themselves of a promotion, which is a “serious violation of Grab’s code of conduct.”

The riders received incentives in the form of points by using the promotion, it said. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago