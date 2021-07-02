Globe Telecom, Inc. said on Friday fifth-generation (5G) technology users have increased by 12.9% to more than 700,000 in May from April.

“The entry of affordable 5G-capable mobile devices has also made it possible for more people to use the technology,” said Joel R. Agustin, senior vice-president for Globe’s program delivery, network technical group, in an e-mailed statement.

“We will make our 5G presence more felt in Visayas and Mindanao in the coming months,” he added.

Globe said it had over 560,000 users on 5G devices in March. The number of users climbed to over 620,000 in April, then to over 700,000 in May, a 12.9% rise over the previous month.

“There was an average of 11.8% increase in device count in the last two months,” Globe noted.

Globe has said its 5G network now covers at least 88% of the National Capital Region.

Citing data from Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, Globe said its 5G network was the “most available” to users of 5G-capable devices in the first three months of the year. — Arjay L. Balinbin