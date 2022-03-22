Donate your Rewards points before March 31 expiry

Every day, millions of Filipinos go to sleep on an empty stomach.

In the Philippines, an estimated 2.5 million people reported experiencing involuntary hunger as of the third quarter of 2021.[1] Many lost their livelihood due to the pandemic and were challenged with making ends meet daily.

With these challenges, immediate and collective action is an imperative. In this regard, Globe, through its Globe of Good program, aims to provide a platform that can bridge multi-sectoral stakeholders and encourage collective action towards achieving sustainable and inclusive development for communities by leveraging the power of technology.

In partnership with the Ayala Foundation, Caritas Philippines, and Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines, the Globe of Good program intends to provide a holistic intervention focusing on hunger alleviation and livelihood opportunities to benefit vulnerable families. Through these partnerships, Globe also promotes employee and customer engagement by conducting fundraising activities to encourage them to contribute to these initiatives.

The digital solutions group intends to strengthen its ecosystem of partners to drive social impact and allow its multi-sectoral partners to connect with and provide holistic programs to disadvantaged communities through the power of technology. The program empowers stakeholders through digital volunteerism, value chain integration for smallholder farmers, sustainable livelihood initiatives, and employment opportunities.

“We aspire for Globe of Good to be a platform that will allow people to use digital tools to create social impact. We want to extend everyday acts of kindness to those in need, so that we can create wonderful and uplifting experiences for all Filipinos,” said Yoly Crisanto, SVP Group Corporate Communications and Chief Sustainability Officer at Globe.

Programs under Globe of Good include family feeding activities, skills training for micro-entrepreneurship and vocational courses, access to microfinancing for start-up businesses, and employment opportunities for skilled workers.

The Ayala Foundation currently implements the #BrigadangAyala Kaakay Program to support families of those who lost their jobs in Metro Manila during the pandemic starting with a 12-week supplemental feeding initiative. Likewise, Caritas Philippines has the Alay Kapwa Legacy Program to provide livelihood through Self-Help Groups for low-income communities in Visayas and Mindanao, in partnership with local dioceses.

Meanwhile, under its #TzuChiSeeds Program, Tzu Chi Philippines has organized the Davao del Norte Banana Planting Livelihood and the Zamboanga Youth Education to Employment projects. These are designed to strengthen and empower the capacities of affected individuals, families, and communities to become self-sufficient through education, livelihood creation and humanitarian assistance.

“As a technology partner, Globe brings together its ecosystem to push forward collective action. There is an urgent need for all of us to work together to ensure sustainable and inclusive recovery from the pandemic. For every Juan that we help and capacitate, there is a multiplier effect on his family, community, and the nation,” said Crisanto.

Globe encourages every Filipino who can help to be part of the ecosystem of impact.

In the spirit of bayanihan, customers can use their Globe Rewards points that are about to expire on March 31 to donate to the Globe of Good. For as low as 1 point, customers can help families put food on the table and contribute to sustainable community programs.

Customers can go to the Rewards section of the New GlobeOne app, click the “DONATE” icon, choose Globe of Good and the corresponding denomination you want to donate, and press “REDEEM.” A confirmation message will be sent by 4438 upon successful donation.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, highlighting the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. It is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

To know more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

[1] Third Quarter 2021 Social Weather Stations Survey

