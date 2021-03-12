Globe 5G traffic up 24x in February

Globe experienced a significant increase in traffic — up 24 times to 416.76 TB in February 2021 from September 2020 as it continued to expand its 5G network locally.

Sustained fire ups and boosting of 5G sites, as well as availability of affordable devices that allow customers to enjoy better data experience have contributed to the rise of this technology.

5G’s unbeatable speeds and almost real-time latency opens a world of countless possibilities that Filipinos can look forward to as more and more areas are transformed into 5G-powered smart cities, delivering new experiences in retail, entertainment, gaming and healthcare.

Globe is a pioneer in 5G technology in the Philippines, as the first mobile operator in Southeast Asia to commercially launch 5G AirFiber for Home use in 2019. Subsequently, the telco launched its 5G for mobile in 2020. The telco continues to expand its 5G network, now covering 82% of Metro Manila. Continuous expansion is being done in key areas nationwide driven by the demand of the public for better connectivity.

In fact, these vigorous and sustained efforts have shown positive results as the Philippines led the rest of the world in improvements in 5G technology compared to 4G, when it comes to Video Experience* with a 40% score, international analytics firm Opensignal reported in its latest insight analysis, “Benchmarking the global 5G experience.” The country bested Thailand which placed second to the Philippines, posting a 29% boost while Hong Kong showed an improvement of 14%.

The country has also overtaken countries like Australia and Hong Kong, ranking second in 5G Download Speed Improvement with 10.1 times increase versus 4G at 117.2 Mbps.

According to Ian Fogg, Opensignal lead analyst, “For 5G to be relevant to mainstream mobile users, the latest mobile technology must offer an excellent and superior mobile network experience. In this analysis, we quantify just how good the 5G experience can be.”

As of February 19 this year, Globe’s 5G coverage is present in 960 locations in the National Capital Region and 240 areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

*Independent data referenced with consent from Opensignal, “Benchmarking the global 5G experience – February 2021″ © 2021 Opensignal Limited.