Gavel&Block holds Bridgerton-themed auction

GAVEL&BLOCK by Salcedo Auctions is riding on a trend by Bridgerton for their first auction of the year titled Art+Design: From Regency to Contemporary.

The premiere of the Netflix series late last year, about marriage prospects in a reimagined Regency-era universe, has led to an interest in the period, set from the late 1700s to the mid-1800s. The Regency area was characterized by daintiness and refinement, all the more extraordinary when one thinks of the Napoleonic Wars that wedged themselves into the fashionable era’s timeline. Gavel&Block’s catalogue for this first sale, happening on Feb. 6, is anchored by a capsule series of 19th century European and American pieces from a prolific collector.

These include a French-style sideboard with ormolu mounts (estimated at P35,000-45,000), a Venetian dressing table mirror (estimated at P18,000-P20,000), along with several framed fans in materials like mother of pearl and ivory (estimated at P7,000-P9,000. Several silver pieces are also up for (polite) grabs: teapots, trays, and candlesticks. The catalogue also takes a stab at other dainty eras of art and design: another item of interest is a Tiffany-style lamp referencing the Art Nouveau period (estimated between P5,000-P6,000). Delightful baubles can also be found at the auction, with a shower of emeralds, amethysts, and diamonds, with estimated prices well below P100,000.

Art collectors, meanwhile, are to be appeased with works by Salvador Dali, Marc Chagall (with prints estimated at P65,000-P70,000), Joan Miro (a lithograph estimated at P22,000-P24,000), Fernando Zobel (lithograph estimated at P40,000-P45,000), Anita Magsaysay-Ho (a lithograph at P80,000-P85,000), Arturo Luz (a lithograph at P18,000-P20,000), Nena Saguil (with watercolors estimated at P18,000-P20,000) Juvenal Sanso (an etching estimated at P40,000-P45,000), and National Artist BenCab (2008’s Milk Carrier, HR Chromojet on acrylic, estimated at P1.2 million -P1.3 million).

The Art+Design: From Regency to Contemporary online catalogue is available at salcedoauctions.com. The online auction will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m.

For inquiries, email info@salcedoauctions.com or contact +639178257449 or +639171075581. — JLG