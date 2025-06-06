The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said reducing 57% of public school teachers’ paperwork requirements create more time to focus on classroom teaching.

“In place of forms and compliance checklists, time is returning to teachers’ hands—to plan, to prepare, and most importantly, to teach,” it said.

Under DepEd Order No. 06, s. 2025, the school forms required from teachers have been trimmed down from 174 to five regularly accomplished forms.

Meanwhile, 31 forms for teacher ancillary tasks and 39 forms for teaching-related assignments can still be completed depending on the “agreed designations of teachers by virtue of their rationalized workload.”

“Binibigyan natin sila ng mas maraming oras, lakas, at puso para sa tunay na pagtuturo [We are giving them more time, strength, and heart for true teaching],” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in a statement.

“Sa bawat gurong gumagaan ang trabaho may batang mas natututo [For every teacher with a lighter workload, there is a a child who learns more],” he added.

According to the Education chief, the reform seeks not only to ease the administrative workload on educators but also to reignite their passion for teaching.

“We’re clearing the runway so teachers can fly,” Mr. Angara said. “This move is a declaration that meaningful learning and teacher well-being go hand in hand.”

The department noted that the policy reform has also improved the collaboration of teachers nationwide.

“We have more time to share best practices and participate in team teaching,” said Jenalyn Trance, a teacher from Graciano Lopez Jaena Elementary School.

“We’ve also been more engaged in our professional development activities to enhance our skills and knowledge,” she added. – Almira Louise S. Martinez