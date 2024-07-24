Typhoon Carina and the Southwest monsoon disrupted the Philippine transportation system by causing floods in some areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas.

Based on the flood update today at 9:35 AM, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced flooding in Manila, Marikina City, Quezon City, Pasay City, Taguig City, and Valenzuela.

As of 10:18 AM, Marikina River’s water level reached 18.2, raising the third alarm, Marikina Public Information Office said on a Facebook post.

Balintawak North and Southbound, Valenzuela North and Southbound, Meycauayan North and Southbound, Meycauayan Northbound Entry, and Marilao Southbound of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) are also not passable to all types of vehicles.

Class 1 vehicles cannot pass through the NLEX Connector C3 and España entry ramps.

Marilao Southbound Entry, Meycauayan Southbound Entry, Paso de Blas Northbound Entry, Lawang Bato Northbound Entry, Tambubong Southbound Entry, Tabang Southbound Entry, Balagtas Southbound Entry, and Sta. Rita Southbound Entry toll plazas are temporarily closed due to the typhoon.

According to a Facebook post from the NLEX Corporation, U-turn slots are open in Meycauayan Interchange Northbound (going to Marilao/Bocaue), Valenzuela Northbound (Torres Bugallon area and Mapulang Lupa – going to Balintawak), and Balintawak Northbound (near Skyway Stage 3).

Meanwhile, the MMDA Pasig River Ferry Services suspended its operations due to rising water levels that caused the rise in the pontoon of the stations.

Rescue vehicles are on standby to offer free rides for stranded commuters, MMDA said.

Flight cancellations and delays

Cebu Pacific Air announced delays and flight cancellations due to the impacts of the typhoon.

“The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 4, where our Cebgo (DG) flights operate, is closed and inaccessible due to flooding. All arriving DG flights will be diverted to NAIA Terminal 3,” the airline said in a Facebook post.

Passengers were advised to monitor their flight statuses via https://www.cebupacificair.com/flight-status. – Almira Louise S. Martinez