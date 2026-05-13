THE LUZON Economic Corridor (LEC) has welcomed Canada as its new partner, the US Embassy in the Philippines said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the embassy noted that Canada is contributing P89 million to fund technical assistance for projects agreed upon by Canada and the Philippines.

The investment will also help connect potential Canadian investors to the LEC, it added.

The LEC is a multi-country agreement that seeks to improve the connectivity of Luzon’s key economic hubs, primarily Subic Bay, Clark, Metro Manila and Batangas.

Launched in 2024, the partnership was initially composed of the Philippines, US and Japan. It was recently expanded to include Australia, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK.

LEC member countries will contribute through technical assistance, financing, and facilitation of private-sector investment. They will also participate in working groups focused on transport, energy, and digital infrastructure.

“The expansion of the LEC partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration among valued partners committed to transparency and shared prosperity,” Finance Secretary and LEC Steering Committee Co-Chair Frederick D. Go said.

The US embassy also noted that the inaugural LEC Investor Forum will be held in Manila on Sept.10-11. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz