PHILIPPINE SEAFOOD exporters generated $514.8 million in sales at the 32nd Seafood Expo Global (SEG 2026) in Barcelona, the Department of Agriculture said in a statement on Wednesday.

Twelve Philippine exporters participated, showcasing fresh and processed seafood to buyers from over 150 countries.

Undersecretary for Fisheries Drusila Esther E. Bayate, who led the Philippine delegation, noted strong international demand for the country’s seafood products.

“SEG 2026 shows that… there is a vast market for Philippine seafood if we improve standards and marketing,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in the statement.

The Philippine pavilion featured fresh and processed seafood products and highlighted the industry’s, sustainability practices, and technological innovations. — Pierce Oel A. Montalvo