LUZON Economic Corridor (LEC) participant Sweden is ready to offer more technical aid to support Philippine priorities, after commissioning a separate P74-million feasibility study focused on the signaling systems and environmental compliance of the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas (SCMB) freight railway, Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Anna Ferry said.

“The LEC is the Philippine government’s priority project, and the Philippines is a priority and a strategic partner for Sweden, so we want to see how we can support the Philippines,” she told reporters this week.

Sweden sees the Philippines as a strategic partner and is exploring more ways to support the development of the corridor.

“Of course we will support the Philippines and align with your priorities. We will not create some separate project just because we are good at it,” she added.

The LEC is a trilateral agreement aimed at improving connectivity across Luzon’s key economic areas, particularly Subic Bay, Clark, Metro Manila, and Batangas.

“Sweden will definitely look into how we can provide further grants or other kinds of technical assistance support to the Philippines, including within the corridor,” she added.

“We are also ready to have a conversation with the private sector and Swedish private companies and share the information with them to see here the opportunities to invest also for the Swedish private sector,” she said.

Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John R. Batan said the SCMB railway project also has support from the US through the US Trade and Development Agency, as well as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which are carrying out their own evaluations of the project.

“Nagstart na tayo nung US study last year (The US study started last year), then the ADB study started in March. Later this year the Swedish component (will kick in),” he said on the sidelines of the Luzon Economic Corridor Reception on Monday.

“Most of them will finish in 2027, and then (others could run until) 2028,” he added.

Mr. Batan said the feasibility studies will help identify locations that may require right of way acquisition. — Justine Irish D. Tabile