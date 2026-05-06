THE PHILIPPINES and Japan are preparing to expand their agricultural cooperation, with talks underway to amend a bilateral agreement to include fisheries and deepen technology sharing, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

In a statement, the DA said Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo met with Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. on Monday to discuss potential deliverables ahead of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s state visit to Japan later this month.

The DA said proposed amendments to the Philippines-Japan Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on agriculture are on the table.

The DA said the revision will involve fisheries, reflecting what the DA described as the sector’s growing role in food security, livelihoods, and exports.

An updated agreement is also expected to broaden collaboration in smart agriculture, digital systems, and precision farming, with Japan seen as a potential source of technical expertise to support Philippine modernization efforts.

If finalized, the amended MoC would create a Joint Committee on Agriculture and Fisheries aimed at institutionalizing bilateral cooperation and sustaining long-term programs, the DA said.

“This visit underlines the strength and continuity of our partnership with Japan, especially as we pursue shared goals in food security, sustainability, and innovation,” Mr. Laurel said in the statement.

The DA said the expanded agreement is expected to be signed during the state visit.

The DA said both sides also discussed preparations for the second Joint Committee meeting, which Japan is set to host in early July, as well as Manila’s planned participation in Green X EXPO 2027 to promote high-value crops and attract investment.

Trade issues were also discussed, including the Philippine request for lower tariffs on fresh bananas entering Japan, as well as market access for Philippine pomelos and Japanese grapes.

The talks also covered potential collaboration in fertilizer production, including biofertilizers and precision technologies, as part of a broader efforts to improve efficiency and manage farming costs. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel