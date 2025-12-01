THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said it is expanding the links between agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and buyers and institutional partners offering financing opportunities.

At the opening of the 2025 Agraryo Trade Fair, Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III said improving access to buyers and markets is essential for making ARB livelihoods more viable.

“We need to show that our products are competitive. We need to show the world that we have products that we can be proud of, that we can market not just locally but globally,” he said.

Mr. Estrella said this includes organizing trade fairs to showcase produce and processed goods, while also linking ARBs and their organizations to financing and support programs.

This year’s trade fair, which runs from Dec. 1 to 5 at Gateway Mall, Quezon City, features more than 80 booths, including those from more than 40 agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) from 17 regions.

“Bringing the fair to a public mall opens bigger markets for our farmers, elevates their products to mainstream spaces, and empowers ARBOs to become competitive agro-enterprises,” Mr. Estrella said.

Products on display include farm-to-table produce, processed foods, handcrafted goods and artisanal items, as well as specialty products from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

A “business center” booth was also set up to provide on-site assistance, information, and services to support ARBs, ARBOs and trade fair participants.

The DAR said it is also trying to link ARBOs to institutional buyers like government agencies and potentially developing an online platform to market ARBO products.

The DAR also partnered with Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) for various financing schemes for small-scale farmers and ARBs.

Under the Enhanced ARISE Program, ARBOs can access a two-year advance credit line after calamities. Farmers may also avail of AGRISENSO Plus services, which include accessible and affordable loans, free insurance, and various support services.

“Under the Enhanced ARISE Program, in partnership with the DAR, we still have funds of around P200 million that we can lend to the ARBOs and the ARBs. We also have the AGRISENSO Plus lending program, in partnership with the (Department of Agriculture), wherein we provide loans to small farmers at concessional rates,” LANDBANK Executive Vice-President Ma. Celeste A. Burgos said at the event.

According to the DAR, the programs finance crop, livestock and fisheries production, the purchase of seed and fertilizer, working capital, machinery, equipment, and post-harvest facilities. They also support ARBO-managed projects and help supplement working capital for relending to members.

The DAR said it is also partnering with Go Negosyo to support small and medium agribusinesses, provide mentorship and link producers to private companies.

It said farmers can benefit from Go Negosyo’s Kapatid Mentor Me program and the “Big Brother/Big Sister” initiative, which links small businesses with big companies that can provide investment, facilities, training, and market access. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel