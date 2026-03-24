TRANSPORTATION Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has proposed a reduction to P1 in the roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) terminal fee for class 3 and class 4 vehicles carrying raw and unprocessed agricultural products, from the current P258 and P516, respectively.

“The maritime sector, and PPA-operated ports have agreed that we need to provide discounts. One recommendation is to give a discount for RoRo terminal fees,” he said.

This proposal is set to take effect on April 15, once approved, and will remain in force for six months, Mr. Lopez said.

“The decreased RoRo terminal fee will help lower the operating costs of owners or drivers of vehicles with agricultural products,” Mr. Lopez said.

The PPA and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) will explore measures to ease the impact of rising fuel costs on shipping lines.

“Any mode of transport feels the pain of the rising fuel costs. We are exploring solutions, together with MARINA and the DoTr to help (shipping lines),” PPA Assistant General Manager Mark John S. Palomar said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, MARINA authorized ship operators to collect a fuel surcharge of up to 20% of base fares, citing the needs to promote the efficient use of fuel.

It also allowed shipping companies to adjust their operations by consolidating or reducing trips to optimize vessel use in the interest of cutting fuel consumption, subject to MARINA approval.

Several regional shipping lines have also raised passenger and cargo 25% fol-low-ing a surge in fuel costs triggered by the clos-ure of the Strait of Hor-muz, which pushed global oil prices above $100 per bar-rel.

Mr. Palomar said it is too early to tell if the ongoing Middle East war will have an impact on passenger volume during the Easter travel season.

“It is possible. People might be deterred because of rising fuel costs, but you know, travel plans are set way ahead so people might just go through with their travel,” he said when asked about the possibility of lower passenger traffic.

The PPA also launched an Online Reservation Assistance System to reduce “uncertainty regarding the schedule of vessels,” Mr. Palomar said, thereby easing terminal congestion.

He said the system will be launched at two terminals by Thursday, covering voyages to and from Lucena and Batangas. — Ashley Erika O. Jose