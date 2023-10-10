INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) said on Monday that its business unit in Brazil has secured carbon-neutral certification.

“Tecon Suape has amplified its efforts to decarbonize its daily operations, prioritizing the delicate balance between sustaining the terminal’s high productivity levels and upholding environmental conservation,” the listed port operator said on Monday.

Located at the Suape Port and Industrial Complex, Tecon Suape, S.A., is a unit of ICTSI serving major locators in Brazil’s Pernambuco region.

A carbon-neutral status can be secured after a company or an organization manages to show that there has been no increase in its greenhouse gas emissions through carbon offsets.

Tecon Suape has been accelerating its efforts to decarbonize its operations, ICTSI said, adding that the unit has been tapping renewable energy sources.

“To reduce its carbon footprint, the company has implemented key measures that focus on enhancing energy efficiency. The terminal now has systems in place that effectively substitute conventional electricity use with renewable sources,” it said.

ICTSI’s business unit has also adopted clean development mechanisms or CDM projects that were recognized as carbon credit generators.

The listed port operator said Tecon Suape is its fourth terminal to secure carbon-neutral certification, joining its other terminals Contecon Guayaquil in Ecuador, Contecon Manzanillo in Mexico, and Rio Brasil Terminal.

At the stock exchange on Monday, shares in ICTSI closed unchanged at P203.40 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose