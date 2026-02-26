THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said 2025 revenue rose 8.86% to P30.09 billion, driven by growth in cargo volume for the period.

“The revenue surge was driven by sustained growth in vessel traffic and cargo throughput, higher storage revenue, strengthened regulatory income following tariff adjustments, and favorable gains from dollar-denominated tariffs,” the PPA said in a statement on Thursday.

The port regulator said maritime trade activity continues to expand, leaving the PPA “well-positioned to fund ongoing and upcoming port infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing trade facilitation, improving logistics efficiency, and supporting tourism growth. This is a reflection of our commitment to modernizing our ports, strategic reforms,” PPA General-Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said.

For 2025, PPA exceeded its 2025 target with throughput of 307.64 million metric tons (MMT).

Citing preliminary data, foreign cargo volume rose 4.62% to 193.10 MMT, while domestic cargo rose 9.27% to 114.55 MMT. Last year, PPA container ports processed 8.57 million twenty-foot equivalent units, up 9.31%.

The PPA fell short of its 2025 passenger traffic target of 85.41 million, recording 82.42 million passengers, up 4.58%.

In the fourth quarter, PPA logged cargo throughput of 74.43 MMT, up 4.36% from a year earlier. — Ashley Erika O. Jose