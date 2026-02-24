THE Department of Energy (DoE) announced the proposed permit approval flowchart for nuclear power developers, which it said streamlined key stages by allowing some approvals to take place in parallel instead of sequentially.

Two of the stages — business registration and the environmental clearance certificate (ECC) — are common to most projects, while the nuclear and energy-related approvals cover the siting plan, licensing and provisional permitting by the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilAtom); and energy industry-specific approvals and licenses like testing and commissioning approvals, the DoE said.

The Philippines is hoping to integrate nuclear power into the national power mix by 2032.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DoE said the regulatory pathway for new nuclear projects, which covers seven major phases, requiring sequential and parallel approvals.

The end-to-end licensing framework incorporated the results of a focus group discussion led by the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC), which took in input from the private sector and academia.

“We must ensure that every nuclear power plant project in our country meets the rigorous standards required for its safe and secure operation, in adherence to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements,” NEP-IAC Secretariat Head and DoE Director Patrick T. Aquino said.

The government hopes to present the NEP-IAC-validated flowchart to prospective nuclear power project proponents seeking to invest in the Philippines, alongside key policies and investment incentives.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the government hopes to begin accepting nuclear power plant license applications by this year to stay on track for the 2032 target.

“By finalizing this harmonized licensing roadmap, we are sending a clear signal that the Philippines is preparing for nuclear energy with discipline and foresight,” Ms. Garin said.

“Our commitment is straightforward: strong safety oversight, predictable processes, and transparent public engagement, so that when proponents are ready to invest, government is ready to evaluate, regulate, and deliver our 2032 target responsibly,” she added.

The Philippine Energy Plan calls for at least 1,200 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity by 2032, doubling to 2,400 MW by 2045 and to 4,800 MW by 2050. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera