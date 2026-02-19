DOMESTIC TRADE in goods amounted to P562.76 billion in the last three months of 2025, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said in its Commodity Flow in the Philippines report, citing preliminary data.

Trade in goods declined from the P632.02 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2025, the PSA said.

By volume, domestic trade was 9.85 million tons, much weaker than the revised 14.05 million tons recorded in the third quarter.

The PSA noted that total domestic trade measured by volume and value in the fourth quarter is not comparable to the year-earlier data, because of the inclusion of road transport system data starting in the first three months of 2025.

Goods traded by road in the fourth quarter were valued at P324.36 billion; those traded by water were worth P238.04 billion, while those traded by air amounted to P363.07 million.

Domestic trade by value is the outflow value of commodities transported from the place of origin to destination.

During the period, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) accounted for 34.4% of domestic outflows with P193.23 billion . Inflows were valued at P83.12 billion.

Metro Manila accounted for 20.5% at P115.51 billion worth of goods. The region had the highest share of inflows at 26.6% with P149.83 billion worth of goods received.

Northern Mindanao accounted for 9.2% of domestic trade amounting to P51.90 billion with inflows valued at P58.52 billion.

Calabarzon also led the country in trade balance — the gap between outflow and inflow values — with P110.31 billion. It was followed by the Eastern Visayas with P29.21 billion, and the Negros Island Region with P12.32 billion. — Matthew Miguel L. Castillo