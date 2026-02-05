THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it received an unsolicited proposal from the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center for a water supply and management system at New Clark City.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said that it received a P15-billion proposal from Korean Water Resources Corp. (K-Water) and Metro Manila west zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

“Yesterday, I got a notice from the PPP Center na kumpleto na ’yong (about the completion of the) unsolicited proposal of K-Water and Maynilad to build a long-term water supply and wastewater management system in New Clark City,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“We were given by the PPP Center 10 days to respond whether we will accept, and then I think 80 days to negotiate. This is something that we have committed to our locators, especially data centers — that water will be available on time,” he added.

If realized, it will result in the creation of a 50-year joint venture between the BCDA, K-Water, and Maynilad.

“It is a joint venture where BCDA will be a part of the company so that the risk will be reduced,” he said.

“Once the negotiations are successful, the next step will be a Swiss challenge” sometime this year, he added.

The BCDA expects to take a 30% stake in the joint venture, with Maynilad and K-Water controlling 30% and 40%, respectively.

The BCDA partnered with K-Water in 2024 to conduct feasibility studies on developing comprehensive water resource plans for New Clark City in Tarlac and Camp John Hay in Baguio.

The studies aim to minimize water loss and ensure a stable water supply through smart water network management and artificial intelligence-driven purification plants.

A similar system is expected to rise for the Poro Point Special Economic and Freeport Zone, a major transport and logistics hub in La Union.

K-Water is a government agency specializing in national management of water source development.

Maynilad is the primary provider of water and wastewater services for 11 cities in Metro Manila, including partial coverage for three, as well as parts of Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Maynilad’s majority shareholder, is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., along with Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

