THE Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) urged retailers to transition to GS1 2D barcode technology, saying those who switch stand to gain from supply chain efficiencies, traceability, and interoperability.

“Globally, the goal is for all retailers to be fully ready to scan GS1 2D barcodes at the point of sale by the end of 2027,” Roberto S. Claudio, PRA chairman, said in a statement.

“While we recognize the significant investments and systems (retailers) have already implemented, we would like to inform and encourage (the adoption of) GS1 2D barcodes,” he said.

As GS1 Philippines president and chief executive officer, Mr. Claudio also offered support to organizations during the transition.

“We are ready to provide guidance, share best practices, and connect you with solution providers capable of facilitating a smooth GS1 2D migration,” he said.

“We strongly encourage all retail partners to engage with their suppliers and explore opportunities to adopt GS1-compliant 2D barcodes, helping us collectively move toward the 2027 global readiness goal,” he added.

For consumers, he said that the shift will allow them to direct communications with brands with their concerns regarding the products in the market.

“We have most of the multinationals already undergoing the preparation phase. We are targeting about 1,000 manufacturers to start printing the 2D barcode this year,” he said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile