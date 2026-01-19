BYD Group’s premium DENZA brand said it is set to enter the Philippine market this quarter with its initial offerings to be revealed soon.

“DENZA’s official Philippine brand launch and unveiling of its initial offering are set to take place in the first quarter of 2026,” DENZA Philippines said in a statement on Monday, noting that it will also outline its roadmap for premium electrified mobility in the Philippines at the same time.

“This milestone will mark DENZA’s formal introduction to the market and sets the stage for a broader rollout of premium electrified vehicles in the months ahead,” it added.

According to DENZA, it appointed BYD Philippines Corp. as the official Philippine distributor of the brand.

Adam Hu, country head of BYD and DENZA, said DENZA’s brand touchpoint are elegance, performance, and technology-driven progress.

“What we are building with DENZA is a long-term vision for premium mobility — one where innovation serves the driver, sustainability is seamlessly integrated, and every vehicle reflects a smarter way forward,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile