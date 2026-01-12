THE Department of Energy (DoE) is seeking comment on the proposal to update the Philippine National Standard (PNS) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refilling plants, citing the need to stay compliant with national regulations, international codes, and industry practices.

“This standard has therefore been prepared to align with recognized national regulations, international codes, and best engineering practices, considering lessons learned from past industry experiences and the evolving technologies in LPG handling and storage,” the DoE said in a draft.

PNS DoE 02:2025 will amend and replace PNS FS 2:2018, which was issued through the Bureau of Philippine Standards.

The new version expands the scope of the earlier standard by covering the design, construction, operation, maintenance, and safety practices of LPG refilling plants, applying to both existing and newly constructed facilities.

It also adopts globally recognized engineering and safety protocols by complying with high-level international codes for critical aspects of LPG refilling plant operations.

Rino E. Abad, chairman of the technical committee on petroleum processes and facilities, said via Viber that the revised PNS for LPG refilling plant incorporates safety practices. The earlier version only focused on facility standards.

The prospective upgrades include installation of warning signs and safety signage, rules for wearing personal protective equipment to minimize exposure to hazards, and illnesses, and training on proper cylinder handling and refilling.

The new standard also provides clearer guidance for plant layout, operations, and safety practices.

“The LPG industry plays a vital role in supporting energy demand for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With this significance comes the responsibility to maintain the highest levels of safety and operational integrity,” the DoE said.

Comments may be submitted on the draft PNS before Feb. 18. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera