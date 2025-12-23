THE final estimate of damage to agriculture caused by Super Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong, has been set at P14.12 billion, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The final total is more than three times the DA’s previous estimate of P4.19 billion in crop damage issued in late November.

According to the DA’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Operations Center, damage from Uwan by volume was 455,911 metric tons (MT), including crops like rice, corn, cassava, high-value crops and livestock. It affected 254,751 farmers.

Uwan, which traversed the country in early November, affected 180,067 hectares of farmland in Luzon, Visayas, and the north of Mindanao.

The DA reported P10.26 billion worth of damage to high-value crops, including fruit and vegetables, affecting over 46,000 hectares of farmland, mostly in Luzon, the Eastern Visayas, and Negros Island.

The department also reported P2.25 billion in damage to rice, affecting over 57,000 hectares of farmland in Luzon, the Western Visayas, and the Eastern Visayas.

The damage to corn amounted to P654.11 million, affecting more than 17,000 hectares of farmland in Luzon, the Eastern and Western Visayas, and Negros Island.

The fiber industry, which includes abaca, was also severely affected, with damage inflicted by Uwan valued at P535.72 million. Over 58,000 hectares of farmland planted to fiber crops were affected, mostly in the Bicol region and Samar.

The DA said it prepared P467.1 million worth of inputs for affected farmers and stood ready to disburse quick-response funds, which can be tapped for rehabilitation and recovery in affected areas. Indemnification is also available for Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. policy holders.

Affected farmers may also apply for zero-interest loans of up to P25,000 under the Survival and Recovery Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, payable over three years at zero interest. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel