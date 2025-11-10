THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it has prepared over P379 million worth of assistance for farmers and fisherfolk affected by Super Typhoon Fung-wong (Philippine name: Uwan), which traversed Luzon this week.

In a typhoon bulletin, the DA said it prepared P379.31 million worth of farm inputs, including seed for rice, corn, and high-value crops, for distribution once conditions allow.

Other items in the package were P1.24 million worth of animal feed and supplements, and P771,620 worth of bangus and tilapia fingerlings, which are in position in affected provinces to help livestock and aquaculture producers recover.

The National Food Authority (NFA) also prepared 2.57 million bags of rice for release to local governments and relief agencies engaged in emergency operations. The DA’s Quick Response Fund is also available to finance rehabilitation work in areas hardest hit by the typhoon.

Farmers whose livelihoods have been destroyed may apply for zero-interest loans of up to P25,000 under the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, payable in three years.

Meanwhile, insured farmers are set to receive indemnification through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. once validation of losses is completed.

Based on the latest consolidated reports from DA regional offices, 732,574 hectares of standing crops were affected across Regions CAR, I, II, III, IVA, and V.

Of these, 637,698 hectares were planted to rice and 94,876 hectares to corn. For rice, 94,657 hectares (14.84%) were in the seedling and vegetative stages, 172,896 hectares (27.11%) were in the reproductive stage, and 370,145 hectares (50.04%) were in the maturity stage.

Some 18,135 hectares (19.14%) of corn were in the seedling and vegetative stages, 4,989 hectares (5.25%) in the reproductive stage, and 71,752 hectares (75.56%) in the maturity stage.

The DA said it continues to monitor prices of rice, corn, and vegetables to stabilize markets as recovery begins.

Fung-wong struck only days after Typhoon Kalmaegi (Tino) traversed the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, inflicting P160 million in agricultural losses and affecting almost 6,000 farmers and 3,500 hectares of farmland. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel