THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said the government needs to do a better job in ensuring that its resources are not lost to corruption and are invested in critical programs like digitalization and the development of the energy and agriculture industries.

At the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo on Tuesday, the PCCI turned over a set of resolutions to Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, which outlined its recommendations to the National Government.

It said its full wish list of reforms covers good governance and anti-corruption programs, digitalization and innovation, agriculture and energy, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) development, and ease of doing business.

“We are strongly urging the National Government to put an end to unabated, continuing, and excessive corruption in government projects and transactions by instituting strict monitoring, transparency, and accountability mechanisms across all levels of governance,” the PCCI said.

It said that public and private officials involved in fraud and waste should be “investigated, prosecuted, and penalized to the fullest extent of the law,” and that stolen public funds be “recovered and redirected toward programs that genuinely serve the Filipino people.”

The PCCI cited the need for the government to invest in, regulate, and adapt to emerging digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

“This can be done by formulating and implementing a National AI and Digital Transformation Roadmap that ensures the ethical, inclusive, and responsible use of AI and emerging technologies across industries, government, and education,” it said.

It called for more investment in broadband networks, data centers, common towers, and cloud facilities, and digital and AI literacy and reskilling.

Regarding agriculture, it called for “a Digital Agricultural Land Mapping Program to identify optimal crops and provide farmers with technical assistance and seedlings.”

It also cited the benefits of establishing cold chain and post-harvest facilities in reducing post-harvest losses, preserving quality, and expanding market access.

The PCCI called for a “balanced” energy mix that still reduces reliance on imported fuel.

The PCCI said the Department of Finance, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and Small Business Corp. should make affordable financing more accessible for MSMEs. — Justine Irish D. Tabile