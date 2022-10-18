FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY, Inc. (FEU) incurred a net loss of P93.99 million in the first quarter of its financial year, more than twice the previous year’s P40.35-million loss, despite booking higher revenues.

FEU, whose fiscal year starts in June and ends in May of the following year, booked P421.95 million in revenues during the quarter, 3.5% higher than the P407.64 million in the same period last year.

The bulk of its revenue came from the educational segment, with net tuition fees amounting to P377.74 million, a 0.1% climb from P377.36 million in 2021. Rental revenue declined to P5.47 million, 50.5% lower than P11.06 million last year.

During the period, FEU registered higher operating costs. Its operating expenses climbed to P564.05 million, a 12.3% jump from P502.09 million last year. Its operating loss climbed by 50.5% to P142.06 million from P94.4 million a year ago.

Operating income was lower by 23.4% at P34,179 in the first quarter, from P44.609 in 2021. Its finance income fell by 38.3% to P36.61 million in the three months ended August, from P59.3 million in the previous year.

FEU is a 94-year-old Philippine-based proprietary educational institution that has seven institutes. It is the parent company to East Asia Computer Center, Inc., Far Eastern College-Silang, Inc., FEU Alabang, Inc., and FEU High School, Inc.

It holds interest in Roosevelt College, Inc., Roosevelt College Educational Enterprises, Edustria, Inc., and Fern Realty Corp.

