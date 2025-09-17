THE Department of Finance (DoF) is proposing a 2026 budget of P37.78 billion as it works to digitalize its operations.

The funding proposal, if granted, would represent a 1.09% increase from its allocation in the 2025 General Appropriations Act and account for 0.56% of the P6.793-trillion national budget for 2026, the DoF said.

In a briefing, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said the proposed budget is equivalent to three days’ worth of its collections. It is tasked with collecting about P13.65 billion per day for the government.

“Digitalization and modernization initiatives remain a high priority across all agencies under the DoF to transform processes, integrate systems, and deliver faster, more efficient services,” he said.

The DoF said House Committee on Appropriations Vice Chair Bella Vanessa B. Suansing expressed support for the DoF budget, committing to “faithfully sponsor” the proposal before the Congress. — Justine Irish D. Tabile