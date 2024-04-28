JAPANESE solar microgrid technology is projected to help economic zone (ecozone) locators save money on electricity, with the rollout ongoing in an ecozone in Pampanga and further expansion planned for Cavite.

Noriaki Sanada, president of Advantec Philippines, Inc., said that the company has rolled out the project in the Pampanga Economic Zone and is also planning to bring the solar microgrid to the Cavite Economic Zone.

Mr. Sanada estimated the potential savings on power costs at about P4.48 billion in Pampanga, with the potential to reduce electricity consumption by 335,578 kilowatts per hour (kWh), depending on how much space is usable on factory rooftops.

Last year, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Advantec to conduct a feasibility study to determine the viability of the solar power technology operation in ecozones, including a study on the regulatory aspect of using microgrids in the zones.

Mr. Sanada said that the feasibility study found that the Pampanga Economic Zone hosted facilities with roof sizes of 300 square meters (sq.m.), 600 sq.m., and 1,200 sq.m.

“If we can use the full rooftop (in 300 sq.m. factories), we can generate about 27.84 kWh; for 600 sq.m., it is 83.56 kWh; and in the largest, we can generate 197.2 kWh,” he told reporters last week.

He said that locators in the Pampanga Economic Zone currently source their electricity from Angeles Electrical Corp., which charges P12.21 per kWh.

“If Advantec can supply solar power at P5.5 per kWh, they could have a total bill saving of more than 37%,” he said.

For the first phase of the project, 12 locators out of a total of 33 agreed to install the solar systems in their facilities, with the remainder also expressing interest.

“Right now, the solar systems are installed by 10 locators in the Pampanga Economic Zone. Their total electricity consumption was reduced from 934,559 kWh… and their carbon emission reduction was 204 tons per year,” Mr. Sanada said.

“Our solar microgrid can support other economic zones to reduce power consumption, save on electricity bills, and reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

For the second phase of the project, he said Advantec will look into the transfer of some locators’ excess power through the grid and the use of energy management systems.

This additional investment, he said, will help in maintaining energy supply for future semiconductor and food manufacturing locators in the Pampanga Economic Zone. — Justine Irish D. Tabile