Rizal’s 1st legislative district (LD) emerged as the most populous in the country after logging 1.24 million residents, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s 2024 Census of the Population.

Maguindanao del Norte’s Lone LD in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao followed with 1.12 million. Caloocan City’s 1st LD trailed with 982,077, Pampanga’s 1st LD (923,929), and the City of Pasig’s Lone LD (853,050).

The Lone LD of Batanes is the least populous with 18,937 residents. This was followed by Makati City’s 2nd LD (40,444), Camiguin’s Lone LD (94,892), Siquijor’s Lone LD (107,642), and Dinagat Island’s Lone LD (120,533).

Among the 33 LDs of the National Capital Region (NCR), Caloocan City’s 1st LD has the highest population at 982,077. Next was the City of Pasig’s Lone LD (853,050), Quezon City’s 2nd LD (752,989), the City of Taguig’s Lone LD (739,502), and the City of Taguig-Pateros’s Lone LD (635,902).

The least populous LD in NCR is Makati City’s 2nd LD with 40,444 residents. Following were San Juan City’s Lone LD (134,312), Marikina City’s 1st LD (177,647), the City of Manila’s 2nd LD (201,515), and the City of Manila’s 3rd LD (237,005).

The NCR has 33 LDs among the region’s 16 highly urbanized cities (HUCs) and one municipality.

Manila and Quezon City both contain six LDs, with Caloocan City divided into three separate LDs. Five cities — Makati, Marikina, Parañaque, Taguig-Pateros, and Valenzuela — are split into two LDs each. Eight other highly urbanized cities have only one LD each.

General Santos City’s Lone LD is the most populous district in an HUC outside NCR, with 722,059 residents. The 1st and 2nd LD of the City of Davao followed with 650,568 persons and 645,734 persons, respectively. Next were the City of Bacolod’s Lone LD (624,787), and the City of Cebu’s 2nd LD (562,643).

The least populous LD in an HUC outside the NCR is the City of Cagayan de Oro’s Lone LD, with 346,633 residents. Next were City of Mandaue’s Lone LD (364,482), the City of Iligan’s Lone LD (368,132), City of Baguio’s Lone LD (368,426), and City of Butuan’s Lone LD (385,530).

Among HUCs outside of the NCR, City of Davao has the biggest number of LDs with three. The cities of Cebu, Zamboanga, and Cagayan de Oro had two LDs each. The remaining HUCs outside NCR had one LD each. — Pierce Oel A. Montalvo