ACCOUNTING and information technology (IT) roles dominated the job postings in the year to date, online employment portal Jobstreet said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Jobstreet by SEEK said that 11.81% of all job postings during the early part of 2025 involved accounting roles.

Job postings for Information and Communication Technology roles accounted for 11.41% of the total, while job ads for sales positions made up 10.1% of available jobs.

IT and sales “have consistently been among the most sought-after by employers. With many companies actively looking for talent in IT and sales, both remain top in-demand jobs,” Jobstreet added.

It said sales, marketing and communications roles were the biggest movers during the period, with employers seeking to fill positions as the overall economy grew.

In the first quarter, gross domestic product grew 5.4%, against the 5.9% posted a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported.

Jobtreet said call center and customer service positions accounted for 9.98% of job postings, followed by manufacturing, transport and logistics (8.12%), administration and office support (6.43%), retail and consumer products (5.40%), human resources and recruitment (5.09%), and engineering (4.74%).

“This surge in job availability is especially timely as the country welcomes a new batch of graduates into the workforce,” it added.

The 2024 to 2025 school year is scheduled to end by June, with thousands of graduates from senior high school or college expected to join the workforce.

The online job portal said that it is now averaging about 130,000 job posts per month on its AI-powered platform.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to a job. Our goal is to empower every individual and help bridge the gap in unemployment by connecting them with the right opportunities,” Jobstreet Head of Marketing Joey Yusingco said. — Adrian H. Halili