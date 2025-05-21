THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it endorsed five renewable energy (RE) projects to undergo a system impact study (SIS) with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

“In April 2025, the DoE issued five SIS endorsements, which are all new applications,” the DoE said in a posting on its website.

Such studies are conducted to determine the adequacy and capability of the grid to accommodate the new connection.

The DoE issued SIS endorsements to JBD Water Power, Inc.’s 200-MW Abra-Kalinga Wind Power Project in Kalinga; Freya Renewables, Inc.’s 160-MW E.B. Magalona Wind Power Project in Negros Occidental; and Amihan Power, Inc.’s 80-MW Presentacion 3 Wind Power Project in Camarines Sur; PAVI Green Camsur Renewable Energy, Inc.’s 50.104-MWp PAVI Green Naga Solar Power Project in Camarines Sur; and Energy Development Corp.’s 30-MW Botong-Rangas Geothermal Project in Sorsogon.

This year, the department has issued 40 SIS endorsements — 30 to renewable energy projects, two to conventional power projects, and eight to energy storage systems.

Meanwhile, the DoE has endorsed four power projects to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The biggest project of the four was Isabel Ancillary Services Co. Ltd.’s 86.320-MW Isabel Modular Diesel Power Plant in Leyte.

The DoE also endorsed National Power Corp.’s 0.3-MW Jintotolo Diesel Power Plant in Masbate and 0.19-MW Sibolo Diesel Power Plant in Antique; and Amatera Renewable Energy Corp.’s 65.012-MWdc Vista Alegre Solar Power Project in Negros Occidental.

A certificate of endorsement (CoE) is a prerequisite for generation facilities to be issued a certificate of compliance, a license issued by the ERC that grants permission to operate.

In the first four months, the DoE issued 32 CoEs, of which 14 are conventional projects and 18 renewable energy projects. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera