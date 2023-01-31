FISHERIES output rose 2.2% led by the marine municipal fisheries and aquaculture segments, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its fisheries situation report, the PSA said production volume in 2022 was 4.34 million metric tons (MMT), up from 4.25 MMT a year earlier.

“Increases in production were noted in marine municipal fisheries and aquaculture, while commercial and inland municipal fisheries reported setbacks during the year,” the PSA said in its report.

The marine municipal fisheries subsector, accounted for 21.8% of total production, with output in the segment rising 2.2% year on year to 946.88 thousand MT.

Aquaculture output rose 4.6% to 2.35 MMT, accounting for 54.1% of overall output.

Commercial fisheries output declined 0.2% to 868.41 thousand MT. This subsector accounted for 20% of total production.

Inland municipal fisheries accounted for 4% of total output, down 14.7% at 175.35 thousand MT.

Of the 20 major species, largest declines were reported in the harvests of mud crab or alimango (28.8%), tiger prawn or sugpo (19.6%), blue crab or alimasag (19.5%), and Indian mackarel or alumahan (18.8%).

The PSA reported output increases in squid (22.9%), seaweed (15%), yellowfin tuna or tambakol/bariles (14.1%), and fimbriated sardines or tunsoy (12.1%). — Sheldeen Joy Talavera