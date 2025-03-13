THE PHILIPPINES is headed in the right direction in terms of becoming a more conducive business environment, the Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG) said.

“The attractive marketplace (pillar) is about the capabilities that the government has to create a conducive business environment,” Kenneth Sim, dean at Chandler Academy of Governance, a Singapore-based public-sector training organization, said in an event organized by CIG and the Eastern Regional Organization for Public Administration.

“Relative to peers, the Philippines doesn’t do as well. But the gap is closing, and in the right direction, which means the Philippines is actually catching up to the global average,” he added, citing comparable economies like Vietnam and Egypt.

Citing results of the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) in 2024, Mr. Sim said that the Philippines posted a 0.56 marketplace attractiveness score last year, up from 0.53 in 2023. The global average is 0.58.

“Part of the reason why this is improving is the stable macroeconomic environment, which looks at things like inflation, as well as the other one that has improved, which is logistics competence,” he said.

Some key indicators for an attractive marketplace, like property rights and business regulations, are below the global average.

In particular, the country scored 0.39 in stability of business regulations, against the 0.51 global average. It scored 0.30 in property rights, against the 0.50 global average.

Mr. Sim noted opportunities to improve in the leadership and foresight components of the index.

“Over the years, there has been a decline in the score for the Philippines. It started at just above 0.4 in 2021, and by 2024, the Philippines will have dropped to 0.33. So this means, again, that the gap between the Philippines and the global average has been widening,” he said.

“It is important to point out, however, that even though we call it leadership and foresight, it is not about individual leaders; it is about the ability of the system to develop these capabilities,” he said.

“Of course, leaders play an important role, but this pillar is not about people. It is about the system,” he added.

“The performance of the Philippines in the CGGI in 2024 is somewhere in the middle. 67th out of 113, not the best, but certainly not the worst,” Mr. Sim said.

He added that although the country’s rank has suffered, its score has declined only slightly.

“What this means is that over time, relative to itself, in your own country, you have kept your performance relatively stable, but the rank has fallen, which simply means that more people are joining the index, and others are doing even better,” he said.

“So, staying in place and being patient is not going to help you to improve in ranking,” he added.

He said that the Philippines is stronger in areas like strong institutions and financial stewardship. — Justine Irish D. Tabile